New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the state government on Sunday imposed a two-week complete lockdown in Dima Hasao district in Assam from Monday. Also Read - Singapore Reports 136 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Tally at 44800

Making the announcement, Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Paul Barua said strict restrictions will be imposed to curb any possible community transmission of COVID-19. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown News: State Imposes Triple Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram From Monday For One Week, Secretariat Won’t Function

Notably, Dima Hasao is the second district in the state after Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, to impose a total lockdown. A two-week lockdown has already been imposed from June 28 to July 12 in Kamrup Metropolitan. Also Read - Grim Milestone: India Overtakes Russia as 3rd Worst COVID-hit Nation in World

During the lockdown, grocery shops will operate from 11 AM to 4 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with requisite 30 per cent shops open on these days.

However, wearing of face masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distancing have been made compulsory for people.

During the lockdown, the activities relating to essential items supplied from the FCI establishments and e-commerce facilities shall be allowed to operate between 11 AM and 4 PM on Fridays only.

The district administration has banned the roadside vending of fruits, vegetables and fish, etc. will not be allowed. The district administration prohibited holding haats, fairs, weekly markets.

On the other hand, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Guwahati has entered a “real pandemic phase” with community transmission being witnessed in the city.

“In just eleven days, the coronavirus positive cases in the Kamrup (Metro) district jumped to 2,741 from a mere 63. State’s main commercial city Guwahati, which falls in the district, formally entered into the real pandemic stage,” Sarma was quoted as saying by IANS.

As per updates, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Assam climbed to 11,001 with active cases at 4,241, 6,743 people having recovered, three cases having migrated to other states and 14 people.

Sarma said that of 100 samples tested in Guwahati, 30 were found to be positive. Guwahati on Saturday reported a total of 777 Covid-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike in the city so far.