Bengaluru: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has banned large gatherings at weddings and public functions across the state. Earlier 500 people were allowed to attend social and cultural events like weddings in halls or closed places and 100 for other congregations if the venue is spacious to maintain physical distancing and other protocols.

A circular issued by state health secretary Jawaid Akhtar said that gathering of people will be restricted to 200 from 500 earlier in halls or closed places for social and cultural events like weddings. "Only 50 people will be allowed at birthday parties in closed space or death ceremonies like cremations or burials. If they are held in open spaces, 100 people can be allowed with social distancing and wearing masks," read the circular.

South Africa Coronavirus Variant Detected in Karnataka’s Ballari

The circular was issued on a day when two more cases with South African strain have been detected in Karnataka's Ballari. The two had come to Ballari from Dubai last week. They were subjected to tests after they developed symptoms and tested positive, official sources said, adding they were undergoing necessary treatment and due contact tracing processes have been followed. The first COVID-19 positive case with South Africa strain in the state was found in Shivamogga on March 10.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 Tally

Yesterday, the state reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.58 lakh and the toll to 12,386. Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of positive cases, accounting for 526 infections. Cumulatively 9,58,417 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,386 deaths and 9,37,898 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 8,114 active cases, 7,989 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 125 are in Intensive Care Units.