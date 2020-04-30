New Delhi: At least 11 people have died of coronavirus in West Bengal in the past 24 hours and over 37 people tested positive for the deadly infection bringing the total count in the state to 758, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday. Also Read - ‘Make Strategies to Attract Foreign Investments to Boost Country’s Economy,’ PM Modi Directs Ministry Officials

The total death toll in the Mamata Banerjee-run state rose to 33, while some 124 people have recovered so far. Notably, the capital city of Kolkata has reported the highest number of cases so far with a tally of 184.

Since Wednesday, 1,905 samples have been tested for the virus. The total number of samples examined so far stands at 16,525, the senior officer said.

According to the state health department, West Bengal has reported a total of 744 COVID-19 cases. The Union health ministry, however, corrected the figures confirming a total of 758 cases.