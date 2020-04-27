New Delhi: A 50-year-old coronavirus patient in Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide on Monday inside the campus of Victoria Hospital Trauma Care Centre where he was being treated for the contagious infection. Also Read - Very Pessimistic That The Circuit Can Resume Normal Activity: Rafael Nadal

The incident was brought to attention at around 8:30 AM. The man had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) as a result of the viral infection. Also Read - There's Strong Pressure to Resume Football: Italian Sports Minister

He was also suffering from hypertension and renal disorder, the doctors told reporters. He was admitted to the hospital two days ago and had undergone one round of dialysis, while the second one was scheduled later in the day. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital Resumes Partial Services Today After Tracing Nurse Who Tested Positive

However, eyewitnesses told reporters that he jumped off from the fire exit window on the third floor, onto the first floor shed.