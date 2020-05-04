New Delhi: Just a day after announcing the red, orange and green zones in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar put all green districts in comparatively relaxed yet strictly-monitored orange zones to avoid any chances of transmission of the deadly coronavirus. Also Read - 'Not Selling Tickets to Migrants, Charging Only Standard Fare From State Governments', Railways Clarifies

As a result, the state now has no zones that are considered free of COVID-19.

The decision was taken by the state government in order to ensure the implementation of ongoing restrictions so that positive cases are not found in new areas. It was also decided considering the huge number of migrant workers and students who are returning home to the state amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Bihar had initially classified the areas as five Red Zone, 20 Orange Zone and 13 Green Zone districts. However, with the latest revision, all 13 in Green have been moved to the Orange Zone. These include Sheikhpura, Araria, Jamui, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Pashchim Champaran (West Champaran), Saharsa, Samastipur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Supaul.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a fresh list of guidelines for regulations and relaxations during the third phase of nationwide lockdown that is set to end on May 17. Several restrictions were eased depending on the zone-wise risk factor of transmitting the viral infection.