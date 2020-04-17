New Delhi: Even as there is major shock and outrage across the country over repeated attacks on doctors and healthcare professionals by families of COVID-19 suspects, including in Moradabad and Indore, as many as four attacks on health officials were recorded in Bihar between Wednesday and Thursday, two of which took place in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s hometown Bihar Sharif. Also Read - Coronavirus: 60 Confirmed Cases in Bihar. Over 20 From a Single Family in Siwan

The development comes as the state government has launched its ambitious door-to-door screening program in four districts-Siwan, Begusarai, Nalanda and Nawada-which together account for around 60% of Bihar's 53 confirmed cases thus far. While Siwan and Begusarai have been marked as coronavirus 'hotspots,' Nalanda and Nawada have been identified as potential hotspots.

According to reports, a local jamaat or Islamic religious gathering is the major source of confirmed cases in Nalanda. It is reported to have been held last month.

Altogether, the state has thus far recorded 83 positive case of COVID-19, including one death and 29 patients who have recovered.

One of the attacks in the Chief Minister’s hometown, notably, took place on Thursday evening. Aurangabad and Motihari, meanwhile, witnessed attacks on health officials on Wednesday, the same day the Moradabad incident took place.

While the government has appealed to the people to maintain ‘calm,’ DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has warned of ‘stern action’ against anyone found involved in attacks on doctors.

Notably, the screening and door-to-door testing program has been recommended by the Centre in a bid to find out patients who are yet to show any symptoms, and then putting them in quarantine and isolation.