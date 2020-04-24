New Delhi: Amid risk of further spreading of coronavirus in densely populated cities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday ordered a complete lockdown in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore Municipal Corporations from 6 AM on April 26 to 9 PM on April 29. Issuing a statement, the Chief Minister also ordered tightening of the lockdown in Salem and Tiruppur Municipal Corporations between from April 26 to April 28 between 6 AM to 9 PM. Also Read - Heartwrenching! Covid-19 Positive Woman Sees Her Newborn on Video Call, Internet Prays For Their Reunion

“Complete lockdown to be enforced in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM and 9 PM. In Salem and Tiruppur, complete lockdown will be enforced from April 26 and April 28 between 6 AM and 9 PM. Online food delivery to be allowed”, the statement issued by Palaniswami read. Also Read - Wear Masks, Maintain Social-Distancing: This is How Flying Would be After Lockdown Gets Lifted at This Airport

The decision was taken after Palaniswami chaired a review meeting on the coronavirus spread in the state. He said only work from home is permitted for software companies and other private companies should not function in these five districts. The Chief Minister also ordered the closure of registration department offices. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021? Indian Doctors And Experts Abroad Turn to Convalescent Plasma Therapy That Treated SARS

However, all essential services like hospitals and all Central government offices would continue to function with 33% staff.

Here’s a list of activities that will be allowed amid complete lockdown

– Hospitals, diagnostic test labs, pharmacies, ambulance and hearse services;

– Essential services departments in the state secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, electricity, milk, water supply departments;

– Other central and state government offices with 33 per cent staff strength;

– Government run Amma Canteens, ATMs;

– Old age homes and orphanages;

– Community kitchens run by district/local administrations;

– Service organisations for the benefit of poor with government permission and

– Vegetable markets, mobile vegetable shops will run subject to regulations.

Earlier in the day, the death toll in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19 soared to 21, after an elderly woman breathed her last in Madurai.