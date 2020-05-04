New Delhi: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Monday decided that it will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers returning to the state on Shramik Special trains amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - 'Don't Want Our Villages to Become Italy': Centre's Dig at Sonia Gandhi's Aid For Migrants

On the direction of Baghel, state transport secretary Dr Kamalpreet Singh wrote a letter to Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Sundar Gupta informing him about the decision and urged the public transporter to take necessary steps to ensure return of labourers from the state stranded across the country. Also Read - After Centre’s Green Signal, Authorities in Latur Allow Marriage Functions With Maximum 10 People

Baghel had earlier urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run at least 28 trains for this purpose. Also Read - 2021 World Swimming Championships Postponed by a Year

Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had announced that her party would bear the cost of rail travel of needy migrant workers stranded at their workplaces due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and seeking to return home.

Notably, Chhattisgarh reported 14 new cases of coronavirus as of Monday morning, taking the state’s total to 57. Not a single death has been reported in the state yet. However, as a bunch of migrants and students return to Chhattisgarh after being stranded due to lockdown, chances are the cases will surge in the next few days.

With PTI inputs