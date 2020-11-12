New Delhi: One in four persons in the city appears to be infected by COVID-19 and that the virus has touched almost every household in the national capital, said the Delhi High Court which on Wednesday perused latest sero survey report pointing out that the central district being the worst hit. Also Read - COVID-19 Recovery Diet: Food And Drinks to Completely Avoid After Testing Negative

The latest report of the fourth sero survey indicated that the entral district of Delhi has seen an increase of more than double in the rate of infection as compared to the data of the survey carried out in September. It also found out that COVID-19 antibodies were present in 25 per cent of the persons tested.

"One in four persons in the city appears to be infected by COVID-19 and that the virus has touched almost every household in the national capital," the court said after reading the report.

“No household has been left untouched,” the bench said, referring to the survey data and questioned as to why the Delhi government was relaxing norms in such a situation when other similarly placed states were bringing in restrictions.

Under the survey conducted between October 15 to October 21, 15,015 people were tested and the prevalence of antibodies was found to be slightly higher in females at 26.1 per cent as compared to males — 25.06 per cent — and also comparatively higher — at 29.83 per cent — in participants of more than 50 years of age, the report said.

It recommended that since Delhi was continuing to report an increase in COVID-19 cases and is yet to reach its peak, therefore, further sero surveillance should be paused till the numbers stabilize after which it can be resumed.

The report was placed before the bench during the hearing on a PIL seeking increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.