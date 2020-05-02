New Delhi: Forty 44 people residing in a building in Kapashera, southwest area of national capital tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Reports claimed that they had undergone tests 10 days back. Also Read - Nearly Half of Global Workforce at Risk of Losing Livelihoods: ILO

On April 18, a resident of the building had tested for the virus, following which other people including milkman, vegetable vendor, and almost 350 people were also tested. The 44 people have contracted the virus from the same patient. Also Read - Rajkot School Flouts Lockdown, Asks Students to Attend Classes; Faces Action

Speaking to PTI, an official confirmed that a case of COVID-19 had been reported from the building situated in theke wali gali on April 18. “Keeping in mind the high density of population in this particular building, the district administration took the proactive decision of sealing and containing the building on April 19,” he added. Also Read - Karnataka IAS Officer Issued Show Cause Notice For His Tweet on Tablighi Jamaat Donors

Samples were collected of all residents in the building and sent to the National institute of Biologicals (NIB) in Noida. “Out of total samples collected from the building, some reports have come on Saturday and 44 have tested positive for COVID-19,” the official stated further.

The national capital has recorded 3,738 cases of coronavirus and 61 fatalities so far. Yesterday, 223 new cases were reported. The Delhi government has informed that 49 people are in ICU and five are on ventilator.