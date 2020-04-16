New Delhi: Creating fresh trouble in the way of Delhi’s fight against the novel coronavirus, a 19-year-old delivery boy, who was in touch with a number of other delivery boys and families where he delivered, was tested positive on Thursday. About 17 other delivery boys have been placed under institutional quarantine and 72 families where the 19-year-old delivered pizzas have been put under isolation. Also Read - Wedding in The Times of COVID-19: Wedding of Kumaraswamy's Son Tomorrow; Only Family Members Invited

In a statement, food delivery giant Zomato said it had been made aware that a restaurant employee who had tested positive for the virus, “had delivered food in the past to a few customers” in Malviya Nagar.

“Some of these orders were placed on Zomato. We are not sure whether the rider was affected at the time of delivery,” said the statement.

“All these customers have already been contacted by government authorities,” Zomato said, adding that the restaurant where the rider worked had been shut down.