New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his government has analysed that 82% of the people who have lost their lives were above the age of 50. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, while speaking to reporters also mentioned that majority of COVID-19 cases in the national capital are mild or asymptomatic.

"Out of roughly 7000 positive cases in Delhi, approximately 1500 are in hospital. Out of these 1500 in hospital, only 27 are on ventilator. We have analysed that 82% of the people who have lost their lives were above the age of 50. We are seeing that there are more deaths among elderly people", said Kejriwal. Earlier in the day, Delhi's total COVID tally has reached close to 6,950.

Furthermore, the Delhi CM urged migrants to stay in the city, promising them arrangements for their return journey back home, if required. "We are arranging more trains for the migrants. I appeal to them to not travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you", said the AAP chief.

Referring to the statements made by the migrant workers from across the country, Kejriwal said that the entire system and the state governments have failed.

“The migrants are moving in large numbers. Their statements show that the system has failed, all the governments have failed”, stated the Delhi CM.