New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi, who recently recovered from coronavirus, on Saturday tweeted that she was eligible to donate plasma, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has frequently appealed Delhiites for, adding that she would do so today at the recently-launched government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Also Read - 'Please Donate Plasma': Arvind Kejriwal's Humble Request as Delhi Crosses 1 Lakh-mark in COVID-19 Cases

“Happy to share that I’m now eligible for donating plasma, as per medical protocols. I will be donating plasma at Delhi government’s plasma bank in ILBS today!”, she tweeted today, attaching to it her video tweet from June 29 in which she announces that she would donate her plasma as soon as she recovers from the infection. Also Read - India Crosses 9 Million COVID-19 Tests, Kejriwal Inaugurates Plasma Bank in Delhi | Top Developments

Responding to her, CM Kejriwal tweeted: “Very good, Atishi!”.

Notably, Atishi, the Kalkaji Nagar MLA had tested positive for coronavirus last month. Other leaders from the party who have tested positive for the infection include Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain, MLAs Vishesh Ravi and Rajkumar Anand, and spokesperson Akshay Marathe.

Earlier, Chief Minister Kejriwal, had survived a scare and tested negative.

Delhi has thus far reported a total of over 1.2 lakh cases of COVID-19, including over 3,500 deaths due to it. The national capital is currently the worst-hit city in the country. It is also the third-worst hit state/union territory after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively.