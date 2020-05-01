New Delhi: In a concerning development, Vishesh Ravi, an MLA of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with his brother, has tested positive for coronavirus. Ravi, who represents the Karol Bagh constituency, was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and his report came positive on Friday. Also Read - COVID-19: 'Delhi Won't Stop Clinical Trials of Plasma Therapy', Says CM Kejriwal

Following the development, contract tracing was launched to identify all the people who came in contact with the AAP leader. His family, as well as those working with him, too, will undergo testing for COVID-19. Also Read - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata And Bengaluru Headed For Lockdown Extension Beyond May 3?

The MLA’s case, notably, is the first of a politician in the national capital testing positive for the virus. Also Read - As COVID-19 Cases Cross 3,500-mark, Delhi Govt Tightens Measures to Control Spread | Read Here

Earlier this month, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani survived a scare after he came in contact with a Congress MLA, who, hours after meeting the CM, tested positive for coronavirus. In Gujarat only, Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh died after contracting the infection.

Delhi has a total of 3,515 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 59 deaths. The nationwide tally, meanwhile, stands at 35,365, including 1,152 casualties.

The Centre today extended the nationwide lockdown for a further two weeks, till May 17, just two days before the ‘second phase’ of the lockdown was to end on May 3.

The lockdown originally came into effect on March 25 after being announced the previous night. It was to end three weeks later, on April 14, but was, on the day, extended till May 3, and now till May 17.