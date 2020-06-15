New Delhi: After three consecutive spikes of more than 2,000 coronavirus cases, Delhi’s latest 24-hour spike saw a drastic fall, with 1,647 new cases being reported in the national capital. Also Read - 'CCTVs in COVID Wards, Back-up Canteens in Hospitals': HM Shah's Instructions to Delhi Chief Secretary

73 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, which took the total number of deaths in the city due to the Chinese-originated virus to 1,400.

Delhi’s overall COVID-19 count, thus far, stands at 42,829. This includes 25,002 active cases, 16,427 discharges and 1,400 casualties. This is the third-worst COVID-19 count in the country after Maharashtra, which is the runaway leader with well over a lakh cases, and Tamil Nadu, which is second with more than 46,000 cases.

In the last three days, Delhi had reported spikes of 2,224, 2,134 and 2,137 respectively. The spike of 2,224 is its worst thus far.

With coronavirus situation worsening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired high-level meetings on Sunday and Monday. While yesterday’s meeting was with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal, today’s meeting was with all political parties in the national capital.

After the meeting today, he urged workers of all parties to forget their differences and work together. He also visited the LNJP Hospital to take stock of COVID-19 preparedness there.

With a second straight spike of over 11,000 cases, India’s current overall COVID-19 count stands at 3,32,424. This includes 1,69,798 discharges and 9,520 casualties.