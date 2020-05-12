New Delhi: The headquarters of national carrier Air India in Delhi-called Airlines House-was sealed for two days beginning Tuesday, after an employee working their tested positive. The employee, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, was confirmed to have novel coronavirus after his report came positive on Monday evening. Also Read - Five Mumbai-Based Air India Pilots Test Positive For COVID-19

As per established protocol, the Airlines House was closed and sealed for two days-Tuesday and Wednesday. It is likely to open on Thursday after sanitisation.

In a statement, Air India said, "One of the employees attending office at Airlines House has tested positive for COVID-19. As Air India accords top priority to safety and well being of its employees, the building will be closed for sanitisation as per the protocol. All support is being extended to the concerned employee."

On a related note, five of its pilots, all Mumbai-based, who had tested positive for coronavirus, tested negative in the second round of testing. They had operated cargo flights to China before April 20 and had been in home isolation for 14 days.

The airline is currently at the forefront of the government’s ‘Vande Bharat’ repatriation exercise, which would see lakhs of Indian nationals, who are stranded abroad due the COVID-19 lockdown, brought back to the country.

In the first phase, which began on May 7 and will continue till May 14, will see a total of 64 flights operate to 12 countries and repatriate about 15,000 Indian citizens.