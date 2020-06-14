New Delhi: Amid a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in Delhi, and in a bid to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government, in an order late last night, directed that all nursing homes in the national capital, which have 10-49 beds, will, henceforth, be COVID nursing homes. Also Read - Number of Delhi Containment Zone Stands at 241 | Check Full List Here

The government further directed all such nursing homes to make their beds functional in three days. The order, the government said, was also to ensure that intermingling of COVID and non-COVID patients is avoided.

In a statement, the Delhi government said, "In order to avoid intermingling of COVID and non-COVID patients in small and medium multispeciality nursing homes, also to augment the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, all nursing homes in the national capital territory of Delhi, having bed strength of 10 to 49, are declared as COVID nursing homes."

“All such nursing homes are required to make their COVID beds functional within three days, failing which would initiate action against the defaulter nursing home,” the statement noted further.

Notably, the development comes even as Delhi, in the last 24 hours, reported a second consecutive spike of over 2,000 fresh coronavirus cases. The spike-2,1,34 new cases-is also its second-highest for a single day and took its overall COVID-19 count to 38,958, the third-worst behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a meeting today with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal to take stock of capital’s coronavirus situation. Also, in a bid to increase the number of COVID-19 hospitals in the capital, the Delhi government is preparing to set up the city’s first makeshift COVID hospital, on the lines of China.