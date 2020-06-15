New Delhi: On a day he chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the coronavirus crisis in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged workers of all political parties to put aside political differences and and work for the welfare of the people of Delhi. Also Read - COVID Crisis: By June 20, 18,000 Tests Will be Conducted Per Day in Delhi, Amit Shah at All-Party Meet

Hours after the meeting, he tweeted in Hindi: “Chaired a meeting with political parties in Delhi to discuss the coronavirus situation. At this time, all parties should put aside all their political differences and work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the people of Delhi.” Also Read - Coronavirus: Amid Spike in Cases, Amit Shah to Hold All-party Meet Today to Assess Situation in Delhi

“The unity among all parties will inspire confidence among the people and strengthen fight against coronavirus,” he added. Also Read - COVID-19 in Delhi: Highest Single-day Spike Reported With 2224 Fresh Cases; Testing to be Doubled in Next 2 Days, Says Amit Shah

दिल्ली के राजनीतिक दलों के साथ दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण के संदर्भ में बैठक की। इस समय सभी दल राजनीतिक द्वेष भुलाकार प्रधानमंत्री मोदीजी के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली की जनता के हितों के लिए काम करें।

सभी दलों की एकजुटता से जनता में विश्वास बढ़ेगा और कोरोना के विरुद्ध लड़ाई को बल मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/rx5Y9o6Ufe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 15, 2020

Notably, today’s meeting came a day after the Home Minister met Delhi LG Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the COVID-19 situation. A number of key decisions were taken at the meet on Sunday.

In today’s meet, he asserted that by June 20, 18,000 tests would have been done in the national capital.

Later, the Home Minister also visited LNJP Hospital to take stock of COVID-19 preparedness at the hospital.

#WATCH Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Delhi's LNJP hospital to review #COVID19 preparedness pic.twitter.com/iTwiu7uFRc — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Later, speaking to media, Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, said, “We told the Home Minister in detail about the facilities at the hospital. He was very happy with our work and appreciated our staff.”

We told the Home Minister in detail about the facilities at the hospital. He was very happy with our work & appreciated our staff: Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Delhi's LNJP Hospital after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the hospital to review #COVID19 preparedness pic.twitter.com/ANCv6Y65UT — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Notably, Delhi, with over 41,000 coronavirus cases, is the third-worst hit state in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively.

It’s last three 24-hour spikes have all been in excess of 2,000, with the latest 2,224 cases being its worst thus far.