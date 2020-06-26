New Delhi: Barely hours after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal withdrew his order which said that all COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi will have to visit a government-run quarantine centre for clinical assessment, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), put out a tweet, which, however, seemed to contradict the L-G, making a mention of ‘clinical assessment’ of all COVID-19 positive cases. Also Read - After Maharashtra And Delhi, Gujarat Caps Price of COVID Test in Private Labs to Rs 2500

Notably, Delhi's State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in a meeting Thursday, L-G Baijal had said, 'approved modifications of SOP for home isolation of coronavirus patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread and provision of timely medical care for COVID positive cases to save precious lives'.

Additionally, the L-G had said that only those patients who don't have adequate facilities at home to ensure physical segregation and don't have other medical conditions would require to be shifted to COVID Care Centres.

However, it was while welcoming the modification of SOP for home isolation, that the MHA seemed to contradict him on ‘clinical assessment’.

In its tweet, the MHA said, “Today’s SDMA decision on home isolation of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi is a reaffirmation of the decision taken at the meeting held by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on 21st June and communicated to Delhi government on 22.06.20.”

Today's SDMA decision on home isolation of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi is a reaffirmation of the decision taken at the meeting held by Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah on 21st June and communicated to Delhi Govt on 22.06.20 pic.twitter.com/Tz6cua2gi3 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 25, 2020

The tweet recalled the decisions taken on June 21 in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The very first point recalled that ‘All COVID-19 positive cases must be medically examined and based on clinical assessment and visit to residence of persons concerned by health officers/district surveillance team, decision about home isolation or hospitalisation of positive person may be taken’.

The note further recalled that it should be ensured that at least two rooms with separate toilets are available at the residence before a decision on home isolation is taken.

“In other cases, the person will be shifted to COVID care centre/hospital. Persons having any co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases etc. would be shifted to COVID care center/hospital”, it further recalled.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had opposed these decisions, arguing that such a system would put too much pressure on the capital’s health infrastructure.