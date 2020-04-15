New Delhi: The Coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday soared to 1,578, with 17 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi now stands at 32. Also Read - Lockdown Hardship: Left With no Option, Migrant Workers Pick Rotten Bananas Near Delhi's Cremation Ground

Of the total cases, 1,080 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: After Bandra, Surat Incidents, Delhi Govt Shifts Migrant Workers to Night Shelters

Out of the total 1,578 patients, 40 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, the authorities said. Also Read - Delhi Govt to Use Plasma Technique to Treat COVID-19 Patients on Trial Basis

Further, the Delhi government also shifted thousands of workers from Kudesiya Ghat near Kashmiri Gate to the night shelters which have been set up at different schools across the national capital, a day after the Bandra and Surat incidents – where thousands of migrant workers gathered, demanding transport to return home–came to light.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus tally in the country has reached 11,933, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In an evening update at 5 p.m, the ministry said 10,197 cases were active in the country, while 1,343 people have recovered and 392 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus. One person has migrated to another country.