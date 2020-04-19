New Delhi: As the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital headed towards 1,900, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the lockdown will continue and there will be no relaxation in the city. The situation, however would be reviewed again on April 27. Also Read - This Jahangirpuri Family that Kejriwal Mentioned Became Covid-19 Epicentre. Here's How

"Currently, lockdown is necessary. No relaxations should be given in the hotspots in the city. Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Delhi but it's still under control. No need to panic", Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference

With 186 fresh cases, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 1,893 and the death toll soared to 43. Of the total 43 fatalities, 24 were above 60 years of age. Nine of them were in the age group of 50-60, and 10 were below 50 years.

Talking about the fresh cases, the Chief Minister said that all the 186 patients were asymptomatic and they didn’t know they had Coronavirus, this is more worrying.

“I had word with one of COVID-19 positive person, he told me that he was volunteering at a govt food distribution center and was helping in food distribution. I have ordered to hold rapid testing of people who came to that food center, along with others working at our centres”, asserted Kejriwal.

Yesterday, 31 members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, a portion of which has been declared a containment zone, tested positive for COVID-19.

On the other hand, the number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 76 on Saturday, with the addition of eight new zones. The civic authorities have carried out mass-sanitisation and disinfection drives in hotspot areas in the past several days using drones and other measures.

Besides, a dedicated 24×7 WhatsAapp number 8287972050 has been activated for lodging complaints from citizens in connection with COVID-19, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement. An order has been issued for an incentivisation scheme for community lab testing being undertaken by the district, it said.