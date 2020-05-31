New Delhi: A 54-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police has succumbed to COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. Also Read - ICC's Guidelines 'Weird And Off-putting' But Health And Safety More Important: MCC Chief Kumar Sangakkara

The death of Shesh Mani Pandey, deployed as the fingerprint expert in the Crime Branch, marks the second casualty in the force due to the deadly infection.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia, the officer tested positive on May 26 at the Lady Hardinge hospital after he complained of fever and cough.

“He was found COVID-19 positive on May 28 and was admitted at BASE Army hospital in Delhi Cantonment area the same day.”

Pandey was an ex-Army personnel and joined Delhi Police on November 1, 2014. He belonged to Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, a constable posted at Bharat Nagar Police Station in northwest Delhi passed away due to the viral infection.