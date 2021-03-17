New Delhi: Delhi has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the South Africa variant of coronavirus. The Corona strain has been detected in a 33-year-old man who is currently undergoing treatment at the LNJP Hospital and has been kept isolated in a separate unit. The man was initially asymptomatic but his present condition is not yet known. “He is kept in a very different isolation area and was brought here about a week ago and then tested. He came positive for the South Africa variant,” a source told PTI. Also Read - First Case of South African COVID-19 Variant Reported in Karnataka

Prior to this, two people were found positive for UK strain of COVID-19 and had undergone treatment at the LNJP Hospital. After their treatment about two such patients had remained till February end, a senior doctor had earlier said.

UK, South African COVID-19 strain in India

A month ago, the Centre had said that for the first time in India, four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 and one had tested positive for the Brazil variant in the country.

In India, the South Africa strain had been detected in four returnees – one from Angola, one from Tanzania and two from South Africa in January, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava had said – adding all travellers and contacts had been tested and quarantined.

Three new variants of COVID-19, from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have been reported so far in India, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Corona cases in Delhi:

Delhi recorded as many as 425 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.44 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,945. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.