New Delhi: With the coronavirus cases rapidly going up, the Delhi government on Tuesday identified seven more containment zones in the national capital, taking the total number of such zones to 55 from the previous 48.

As per updates, the number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 55 after 7 more areas have been included to the list by the Delhi government. The development comes after coronavirus cases in national capital went up to 1561 and death toll up to 30.

1) The coronavirus cases in the national capital increased to 1561 after 51 fresh cases and two deaths were reported in a day.

2) Out of the total cases, 1080 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. However, by Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1510 including 28 deaths.

3) Hours after a large number of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai and Surat, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed police and district magistrates to not allow large assemblies in the national capital.

4) As per updates, orders have also been issued to the Delhi Transport Corporation and divisional commissioner to ensure that lockdown, imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is strictly enforced.

5) Kejriwal on Tuesday urged migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements being made to ferry them to their native places and asked them to stay put wherever they are.

6) In a video message, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for their accommodation and food.