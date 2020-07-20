New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was recovering from coronavirus after contracting the infection, will resume work from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Twitter today. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Negative For COVID, to be Discharged Today

“Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today”, Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted. Also Read - Satyendar Jain Health Update: Delhi Minister’s Fever Subsides, Oxygen Level Improves, to be Shifted to General Ward by Monday

“Welcome back Satinder and best wishes!”, he added Also Read - Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Out of COVID-19 Fever, Responding to Plasma Therapy

Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2020

Notably, the Delhi Health Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after testing negative for it. He was shifted to ICU after his condition worsened and was administered plasma therapy. He was finally discharged on June 26 after recovering from the disease and testing negative for it.

In his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was given additional charge of the Health Department.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 1,211 new COVID-19 cases, which was its lowest single-day spike in over a month, since June 9. It’s overall tally thus far is 1,22,793, including 3,628 deaths, of which 31 took place on Sunday.

Delhi, which is also a union territory, has the third-highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively. However, it is also the worst-hit city, with Mumbai in second place.