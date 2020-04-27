New Delhi: North Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital on Monday resumed its services partially for casualties and emergency facilities with restricted entry of patients and attendants after it temporarily shutdown for sanitisation and contact tracing following a nurse testing coronavirus positive. Also Read - No Tennis Player is Fighting to Survive: Dominic Thiem Against Plan to Help Lower-Ranked Players

Services in the flu clinic and three OPDs, including gynecology, pediatrics, and medicine, will be resumed from today.

The largest municipal hospital in the national capital run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) was closed down on Saturday after a nurse at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital has resumed services of casualty and emergency wards including the Flu Clinic and the 3 OPDs (Gynae, Pediatrics, Medicine) with restricted entry of patients & attendants from today. pic.twitter.com/dRlG6omgfB — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

“Contact tracing of 52 healthcare workers who have been in contact with the staff nurse has been completed. Incase of seven persons who came in contact, collection of samples has already been done and they are currently in institutional quarantine. Rest are in home isolation or quarantine and their sample collection will start tomorrow,” NDMC Commissioner Varsha Josh said earlier.

About 170 patients are being looked after at the hospital, who continued to be at the facility since its closing down on Saturday, and the admitted patients are being looked after.

The hospital administration said they had no evidence regarding where the nurse got infected from as a lot of cases across the city have been with no established contact history.

Meanwhile, at least 50 isolation beds have been earmarked in the hospital for use when the Delhi government sends any coronavirus patient.