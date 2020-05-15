New Delhi: A Supreme Court judge and his family have gone into self-quarantine after the family’s cook tested positive for novel coronavirus. Also Read - Supreme Court Refuses to Restore 4G Services in J&K, Forms 3-Member Panel to Look Into Issue

According to reports, the cook had gone on leave on May 7. However, on being tested for the virus on his return, he came out positive and, as a precautionary measure, the judge and his family quarantined themselves. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court Against Madras High Court 's Order on Liquor Shops, Seeks Stay on it

The cook, reportedly, got infected with the virus while on leave. Also Read - Why Not Home Delivery, Asks Supreme Court, Says Won't Stop Liquor Ban | Explained

The development, notably, comes at a time Supreme Court judges, who were conducting hearings from home via videoconferencing due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, resumed hearings in courtrooms, on Tuesday.

However, for now, only single-judge benches will conduct majority of hearings. While respondents can continue appearing through videoconference, the lawyers will resume arguing from their chambers starting next week.

On Thursday, Delhi reported its sharpest 24-hour spike, crossing 8,000-mark in the process. With 472 fresh cases, the national capital’s current overall COVID-19 count stands at 8,470, including 115 casualties.

Also on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who, earlier this week, had asked the people of Delhi to send to him recommendations for relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown, said that his government had received over five lakh responses, adding that the same would be sent to the Centre for its approval.

In an address to the nation Tuesday night-his fifth on the issue of COVID-19 pandemic-Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the nationwide lockdown would be extended post May 17, when its ongoing third phase is scheduled to end, however, adding that ‘lockdown 4.0’ will be ‘in a completely new form,’ hinting that there will be greater relaxations.