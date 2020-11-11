New Delhi: Delhi’s coronavirus cases on Wednesday surged to the single-day high of 8,593 for the first time in the span of 24 hours. Notably, the national capital has been recording more COVID-19 cases than any other state for the past few weeks, overtaking Maharashtra and Kerala. Also Read - India Hockey Star Gurjant Singh Hopes to Prove His Mettle Before Tokyo Olympics

On Tuesday, it had recorded the previous highest single-day spike till date with 7,830 cases.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court pulled up the Arvind Kejriwal government regarding the action taken over the last two weeks to control the spread of the deadly contagion.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain reiterated that the duration of the third peak of the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital is longer than those of the previous peaks but it “may subside in the next few days”.

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has also ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check the oxygen saturation levels of people, and persons found with below 94 per cent level are to undergo compulsory medical examination.

“We are also doing RT-PCR tests in large numbers,” Jain said in a press briefing.