New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed 32,000-mark, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government revised discharge policy for patients suffering from the deadly infection. The rules have been revised in a bid to ease the pressure on COVID care facilities. Also Read - Manipur CM Awards Woman Auto Driver For Ferrying Cured Covid-19 Patient from Hospital to Home, 100 Km Away

According to the policy, patients developing severe illness will be discharged only after clinical recovery . Moderate cases of COVID-19 and pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild cases need not undergo second tests before being discharged after resolution of symptoms. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: India Surpasses UK, Becomes Fourth Worst-hit Country; Total Tally Inches Towards 3,00,000, Over 1 Lakh Cases Detected Since June 1

Here are the details: Also Read - No Overseas Players, IPL Can be Held With Just Indian Players: Chairman Brijesh Patel

Severe Cases including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients)

In the severe cases like those who also have HIV or have undergone transplants; their discharge will be based solely on clinical recovery, and the patient is tested negative once after their symptoms have vanished.

Mild or very mild or pre-symptomatic cases

As per the new rules, mild or very mild or pre-symptomatic patients will be discharged within 10 days of showing symptoms and when they show no fever for three continuous days. While discharging such patients, a second test won’t be done, says the Delhi government in its new policy which was updated late Thursday. However, after leaving the Covid care facility, they will have to self isolate themselves for seven days. During that time, if they develop symptoms again, the government has advised them to contact the facility. During their discharge, the patient’s oxygen level will be checked which if dips below 95 per cent, he or she will be referred to a dedicated COVID-19 health care.

Moderate cases

As for moderate cases, if the fever vanishes in three days and maintains a saturation above 95 per cent for next four days without oxygen support, such patients will be discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms. They too will have to self isolate at home for another seven days. However, those patients whose fever does not resolve within three days and demand of oxygen therapy continues, will be discharged only after symptoms subside and the oxygen saturation is maintained for three days at a length.

The change is discharge policy comes at a time when there have been complaints of non-availability of beds or denial of treatment to COVID-19 patients in the national capital. As per the latest information shared on the Delhi Corona app, more than 3,000 beds are lying vacant in these five dedicated COVID-19 hospitals that have a total capacity of 4,344 beds. However, almost all beds at several big private hospitals are shown to be occupied.

Families of many COVID-19 patients, confirmed or suspected, have alleged in the past few weeks that they have been denied admission at many facilities or have not been able to get a bed for their kin.