New Delhi: At least 39 people including doctors, nurses and ward boys of the Max Hospital in Sake area of the national capital have been asked to go on self-quarantine after two patients tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus. Also Read - 'Your Grass Needs a Mow Rockstar' - Michael Vaughan's Cheeky Reply to Ravindra Jadeja's Sword-Wielding Video

Reports claimed that the hospital staff came in contact with two patients who were already undergoing treatment at the hospital for heart-related ailments, but later the duo tested positive for the deadly virus. Also Read - Nagaland Reports First COVID-19 Case, State Govt Seals Several Locations Including Patient's Residential Area

Issuing a statement, the private hospital said,”Two patients admitted for cardiac treatment tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. 39 healthcare workers, who were contact traced, have been quarantined with in a separate and isolated wing at Max Hospital, Saket.” Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 13 2020: Salman Khan Helps 50 Female Ground Workers in Malegaon, Mumbai

“All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure, which is tomorrow 14/04/20″, the hospital further stated.

It added,”There are 154 employees deployed in shifts in the Covid ward of Max Hospital, Saket. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus.”

Earlier in the day, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country surged past 9,000 and the death count reached 308, said Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare. There are at least 938 new cases and 35 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 7,987 are active cases of COVID-19, 856 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, while 308 deaths have been recorded across the country and one person migrated to another country.

On Sunday at 5 p.m. the total active cases stood at 7,409 and the total number of deaths reported was 273.

There are at least 72 foreign nationals in India, affected by the disease. Most number of coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra (1,985), Delhi (1,154), Tamil Nadu (1,043) and Rajasthan (804).