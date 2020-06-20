New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Saturday issued an order directing hospitals and medical institutions to recall their staff (who are on leave) to report for duty on an immediate basis as coronavirus cases in the national capital continue to rise. Also Read - After Kejriwal's Oppose, Delhi L-G to Rollback 5-Day Mandatory Institutional Quarantine Order: Reports

Notably, Delhi is the third worst-hit Indian state due to COVID-19 after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The capital city has more than 50,000 cases, while over 2,000 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far. Also Read - Will Lockdown be Extended in Tamil Nadu After June 30? Read CM's Statement

In the order, Special Secretary SM Ali said that leave of any kind will only be granted under most compelling circumstances. “All MSs, MDs, Deans and Directors of the hospitals and medical institutions under the Health and Family Welfare Department are advised to issue directions to all the staff working under their control who are on leave of any kind to immediately report for their duties,” the order read.

It has asked employees to take leave under the “most compelling circumstances” only.

On the other hand, several reports have claimed that Delhi’s Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s order mandating a five-day institutional quarantine for anyone testing positive for coronavirus in the capital city, has been withdrawn, hours after CM Arvind Kejriwal opposed to the proposal at the DDMA meeting, which ended inconclusively.

” Why the separate rule was employed in case of Delhi”, CM Kejriwal reportedly said at the meeting.

Yesterday, Baijal had ordered a five-day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms in place of home isolation. He had also directed that after the five-day institutional quarantine asymptomatic patients will be sent for home isolation.