New Delhi: A 31-year-old Delhi Police constable died after he fell sick on Tuesday evening and his samples have been sent for COVID-19 test, police said on Wednesday. The reports of the samples are awaited, they said

The constable, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was posted at a police station in northwest Delhi, police said. He fell sick on Tuesday and was examined at the Deep Chand Bandhi Hospital where he was given medicines, they said.

He was also tested for COVID-19 and his reports are awaited, police said.

On Tuesday evening, when he reported that he was feeling uncomfortable, he was immediately taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police official said.

Police personnel who came in contact with the constable have been home quarantined, he said, adding that post mortem is yet to be conducted.

He is survived by a wife and 3-year-old son, the official said.