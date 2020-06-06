New Delhi: Acting swiftly, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Saturday issued an order directing hospitals in the national capital to not deny admission to suspected COVID-19 patients, ranging moderate to severe categories. Also Read - Maharashtra to Fight COVID-19 With Remdesivir? State Govt to Procure 10,000 Vials of Drug

According to the order, all hospitals operating in Delhi, whether run by the city government, Centre, local bodies, the army or private facilities, shall ensure no patient who has COVID-19 symptoms and falls in moderate or severe category is denied admission on the pretext that he or she does not have a coronavirus test report.

The order said that all such patients can be kept in COVID-19 suspected patients area till their test reports are received. "Accordingly, if found positive, then he/she shall be kept in a COVID hospital or shall be transfer to a non-COVID hospital for further management," it added.

The directions have been given to medical superintendents, medical directors and heads of various facilities in Delhi.

Kejriwal also shared a copy of the order on Twitter. “No hospital can now deny admission to “suspect” patients”, the Chief Minister tweeted.

No hospital can now deny admission to “suspect” patients. pic.twitter.com/Sodij7KdCC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 6, 2020

The development comes after several coronavirus patients’ kin alleged that they were denied admission by hospitals.

Earlier in the day, a suspected coronavirus patient’s family claimed that he was denied admission by hospitals despite the city government’s Delhi Corona’ mobile application showing availability of beds at these facilities.

The 51-year-old patient’s son took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal and tagged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain and AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.

“I am going from one hospital to another and all are saying they are at full capacity. “My father’s oxygen level is just 65, he is in dire need of ICU. Please somebody help, resorting to Twitter, just because no one is helping. Please someone help me out. @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia No ventilator are Available despite the claims that there are still 100+available,” he tweeted.

He said his father has been tested for coronavirus, but the reports are awaited. “There are no facilities at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. We ourselves are changing the oxygen cylinder,” he claimed.

The patient, who owns a fair price shop in Raja Vihar area of Rohini, developed high fever on May 24 but the fever subsided later, his son said.

(With agency inputs)