New Delhi: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday identified 10 more containment zones, taking the total number of zones to 43.

1) The number of 'Containment zones' in Delhi increased to 43 as the government included E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others

2) As per updates, Southeast district in the national capital has the most such zones at 12.

3) On Saturday, three more areas were declared as ‘containment zones’ in a bid to contain coronavirus spread.

4) According to official updates, areas around House No-A 176, Deoli Extension; A-30 Mansarovar Garden; and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri were on Saturday declared as ‘containment zones’ by the Delhi government after COVID-19 patients were found there.

5) The Delhi government officials updates that the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to 1069, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day.

6) Out of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to hospitals through special operations.

7) Areas in Rajouri, Jahangirpuri and Deoli Extension were also identified as hotspots in the national capital.

8) The Delhi government has authorised medical teams to carry our surveys at houses in containment zones.

9) Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will launch a massive sanitisation drive in the city’s COVID-19 containment areas, declared as red zones and high-risk zones, identified as orange zones from Monday onwards.

10) He also added that areas where positive COVID-19 cases are being found, will be declared as containment zones.