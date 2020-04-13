New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continued to rise in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday increased the number of containment zones to 47 from the previous 43. Also Read - Coronavirus: Odd-even Formula to be Implemented in Wholesale Markets in Delhi, Says Gopal Rai

1) The containment zones increased after Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, in and around area of A-1B/75 A Krishna Apartment, Paschim, in and around area of A-280 JJ Colony, Madipur and in and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar were included on Monday.

2) On Sunday, the Delhi government had increased the number of containment zones to 43 with the inclusion of E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others.

3) Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the number of containment zones in the national capital will be increased in the next 2-3 days.

4) The chief minister had also said that the areas where confirmed coronavirus cases will be found, would be declared as containment zones and ‘Operation Shield’ will be conducted in those areas.

5) However, home delivery of essential items and visit to a hospital for an emergency will be allowed in these vulnerable zones.

6) Earlier in the day, the Delhi government has set up a task force which will visit household in all districts of the city to identify suspected COVID-19 cases.

7) Named as ‘Corona Foot Warriors Containment and Surveillance Force’, the task force has been constituted at every booth level. Each team will have five members including a booth-level officer, civil defence volunteer, police constable, sanitation and anganwadi worker.

8) As per updates, 13,750 such teams will also advise people to maintain social distancing and wear masks when going outdoors during the lockdown.

9) Apart from this, the task force will also recommend suspected cases for testing to the district health authorities. Moreover, anganwadi workers will be trained by the health department for this purpose.

10) Part of the sanitisation drive, the Delhi government on Monday carried out a massive sanitisation drive in the city’s COVID-19 containment areas which were declared as red zones, and orange zones.