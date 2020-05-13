New Delhi: Now that the Indian Railways have started limited and special passenger train services from Delhi, the national capital stands at a greater risk for another spate of infection. This will be the first time that Delhi will open its doors to people from other states since the complete lockdown was announced on March 25. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Shahid Kapoor, Geeta Phogat And Others React to PM Modi’s Tuesday Speech of Extension

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the screening of passengers arriving at the city from outside in special trains. In an order, the Delhi Health Department said only asymptomatic persons coming to the national capital would be allowed to go home. For passengers found symptomatic, the standard protocol for testing and quarantine shall be followed, it said. Also Read - 'She Has Habit of Blaming Centre For Everything': BJP Hits Out at Mamata For 'Poorly Planned' Lockdown Remark

The Railways on Tuesday resumed its passenger services after almost 50 days of being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Indian Railways: Are Ticket Prices of Limited Passenger Trains up? Check Details

The Delhi government order also said the Directorate General of Health Services will provide PPE kits, thermal guns, etc, to medical teams. The teams may be formed by taking doctors from less-loaded hospitals, it said.

The Ministry of Railways shall ensure that all persons boarding trains shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic persons be allowed to board the train, the order said.

The railways should also ensure that separate screening areas are made with screening counters in adherence with the social distancing norms, it said.

As per the SOP, the deboarding of passengers shall be done in a staggered manner and social distancing norms shall be followed by passenger scrupulously.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday mounted to 7,639, with 406 new cases, while the death toll rose to 86.

Other state governments are also wary of passengers coming from Delhi — the hotbed of the outbreak. The Tamil Nadu government has written to the Centre stating that the railways should ensure that all passengers are screened before they are allowed to board the train.

(With Agency Inputs)