New Delhi: A part of the Army's headquarters was sealed on Friday after a soldier posted there tested positive for coronavirus.

In addition to this, a suspected case, too, was found at the Army headquarters.

In a statement, the Army said, "A part of a floor of the Army headquarters building, Sena Bhawan, closed for fumigation and sanitisation after one suspect and one confirmed case of COVID-19 detected there."

A part of a floor of the Army headquarters building, Sena Bhawan closed for fumigation and sanitisation after one suspect and one confirmed case of COVID-19 detected there: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/2SBl8vsa5C — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

Notably, earlier this month, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in the national capital was sanitised and disinfected after 24 people, including serving and retired armed forces personnel, tested COVID-19 positive there.

The Army reported its first positive coronavirus case in March, when a jawan from Ladakh tested positive. He, however, rejoined the force after recovering from the virus.

Earlier this week, Air India headquarters-Airlines House-was sealed and closed for sanitisation for two days after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus.

Today’s development, notably, also comes on a day it came to light that a Supreme Court judge and his family have gone in self-quarantine after their cook turned out positive for COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded its highest-single day spike of 472, which took its overall COVID-19 count to 8,470, including 115 casualties.

