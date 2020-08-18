New Delhi: The results of the second sero survey in Delhi, conducted between August 1-7, are expected this week, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. Also Read - Delhi's Second Sero Survey From Today; 'Very Technical Process', Says Health Minister Jain

"The results of the second sero survey expected in this week. The first survey showed that over 22% of the people from Delhi were exposed to the virus", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said today.

Notably, the second sero survey in Delhi was to be done from August 1-5, but was later extended by two more days to August 7. For this, as per reports,over 15,000 samples were collected from 11 districts of the national capital.

Meanwhile, the first sero survey, conducted between June 27-July 10, had found that nearly 23% Delhiites had antiboides for COVID-19. After this the Delhi government had decided that a sero survey will be conducted here every month.

A similiar sero survey conducted in Mumbai, had found that out of nearly 7,000 people, 57% COVID-19 infections were from the slums, while 16% were from residents of the city’s residential societies.

Delhi on Monday recorded a spike of 787 in its COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to over 1.53 lakh, including 4,214 deaths, 18 of which took place on the day.

It is the fifth worst-hit state/union territory after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh respectively.