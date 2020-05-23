New Delhi: Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, a senior doctor at Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and eminent pulmonologist, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, died at his residence on Saturday. Also Read - On Resumption of Flights, GoAir Seeks Clarity From States; To Begin Bookings Post May 25

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group and President of industry chamber FICCI confirmed his demise in a tweet. "Deeply saddened to hear that today. @covid19 claimed its most illustrious victim Dr. J.N Pande Director & Prof of Pulmonology @aiims_newdelhi. A stalwart of the medical world his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many. My Condolences to his family", she tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr Pande and his wife tested positive for the deadly virus with mild symptoms, following which they decided to remain in home isolation. His wife was shifted to the AIIMS hospital on Saturday, informed AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and added that Dr Pande, 79, had co-morbid conditions.

“Knowledge and humility can coexist and Dr Pande was an epitome of that. He was an excellent human being and it is a great loss to the medical fraternity. AIIMS family will miss him the most because he joined AIIMS as an MBBS student and retired as the head of the Department of Medicine. I have closely worked with him and knew him since my childhood as he was the student of my fathe,” Dr Guleria said.

After his retirement in 2003, Dr Pande joined the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research and worked there as a senior consultant in the Respiratory Medicine department.

“He was a legendary physician who had taught many practicing doctors at AIIMS and continued to mentor physicians even after joining this hospital. What was remarkable was that most difficult cases would come to him,” said the institute’s Director Abhishek Bhartia.

(With agency inputs)