New Delhi: A 52-year-old doctor of the city government-run LNJP Hospital who was in the frontline in the war against COVID-19 succumbed to the infection on Sunday. He was a consultant anaesthesiologist at the LNJP, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

On June 8, the doctor was shifted to the Max Hospital in south Delhi, following his request. "He was a frontline anesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital," the LNJP Hospital said in a statement.

Besides, a 53-year-old man, who was employed as a ward boy in the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, also died of the disease yesterday.

Earlier, a doctor from the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla had recently died of the novel coronavirus infection. A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha died of COVID-19 in the ICU of the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 20.

Notably, scores of healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhis tally of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 83,000-mark with fresh 2,889 cases, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623. The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23. Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

On Sunday, while speaking to ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had dismissed claims of community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, saying that there is nothing to worry. He also rebutted deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s claim that there will be 5.5 lakh cases in Delhi by July-end.

“After Manish Sisodia’s statement, PM also asked me, Home Ministry, to help Delhi Govt. Soon after, a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken. Now the situation won’t reach that stage. We will be in a much better situation because we stressed preventive measures,” asserted Shah.