New Delhi: The covid situation in the national capital turned grim as every third sample collected in the city is testing positive for the deadly disease. Yesterday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent. A total of 161 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. A day ago, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said less than 100 ICU beds are available in hospitals in the capital. He also shot off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal urging them to ramp up bed capacity in central government-run hospitals and to ensure "uninterrupted" supply of medical oxygen. "The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I request that at least 7,000 out of 10,000 beds in central government hospitals in Delhi be reserved for COVID patients and oxygen be immediately provided in Delhi," he wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi's quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 18, 2021

Later, he took to micro-blogging site and tweeted in capital letters, “OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL.”

Meanwhile, with the fresh cases, the national capital’s cumulative tally has risen to 8,53,460. The death toll stands at 12,121, according to the latest bulletin. A total of 85,620 tests, including 56,015 RT-PCR tests and 29,605 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. So far, over 7.66 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added. The number of active cases in the city increased to 74,941 from 69,799 the day before, the bulletin stated.