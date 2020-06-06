New Delhi: Amid a growing controversy surrounding COVID-19 hospitals in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Saturday filed an FIR against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly violating COVID-19 or coronavirus regulation norms. There was no immediate reaction from the authorities of the SGRH, a leading private hospital and a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Also Read - AYUSH Kavach App Offers Home-Based Treatment, Users Can Call And Consult Ayurveda-Unani-Homeopathy Experts Through it

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi government’s heath department. The official has alleged that there has been a “violation” on part of the hospital in adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Also Read - 'This is Demon 2.0': Rahul's Stinging Attack on Centre For 'Actively Destroying Economy'

This comes hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that a couple of private hospitals in Delhi are refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and demanding lakhs of rupees for allotting bed. Also Read - Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Takes Knee in #BlackLivesMatter Protest, Americans Tell Donald Trump 'This is What Real Leader Does'

“Some private hospitals are denying admission to COVID patients, demanding money for allotting beds. They won’t be spared,” the CM said adding that the government will deploy medical professionals at each private hospitals to keep a tab on available beds for COVID patients.