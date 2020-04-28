New Delhi: Even as the coronavirus cases crossed the 3000-mark in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to open up a few additional services amid the lockdown. The Kejriwal government said it will relax movement orders on pathological laboratories, plumbing services, electricians and even book stores. Also Read - Six New COVID-19 Symptoms Discovered by Scientists

According to an order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the inter-state movement of health workers, lab technicians and scientists has been permitted.

The order was issued in a late-night decision by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev. Many private clinics, pathological labs and dispensaries in Delhi have been shut due to the pandemic fear and a confusion over the lockdown norms.

Here are the services to be available in Delhi now:

> Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathological laboratories, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine.

> Inter and intra state travel of all healthcare workers and scientists is allowed, including by air if necessary.

> Shelter homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows will be operational.

> Self-employed services such as electricians, plumbers or those repairing water purifiers will be available.

> Shops selling electric fans also been allowed to open.

> Book stores selling academic books for education have been allowed to open.

However, this does not guarantee that the lockdown will end on the scheduled date of May 3 in the national capital, especially given the sharp soike in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his virtual meeting with chief ministers also hinted at a further extension of the lockdown as the count continues to increase.