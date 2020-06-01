New Delhi: A day after recording its worst single-day spike of nearly 1,300 cases, Delhi on Monday, for the first time in several days, reported less than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus, with 990 people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Unlock 1 in Delhi: Shops And Salons Open, Spas to Remain Shut; Know What's Allowed, What's Restricted in National Capital

The national capital thus crossed the 20,000 mark, with its overall COVID-19 count reaching 20,834. Also in the last 24 hours, there were 50 COVID-related deaths in the capital, while 268 patients were discharged. Its death toll thus, now stands at 523, while 8,746 patients have been discharged thus far.

Delhi is, notably, the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively, to cross the 20,000-mark. It is thus also the third-worst affected state in the country. While Maharashtra, at last count, had 67,655 cases, Tamil Nadu, with 1,162 new cases today, saw its Covid-19 tally spike to 23,495.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 1.0’, allowing shops and salons to open. He also announced closure of Delhi’s borders for the next one week, with only essential service providers exempted.