New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhi’s Madipur area, police said. Also Read - Ramzan 2020: After Delhi, Confusion Over 'Ban' on Azaan in Uttar Pradesh

Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 am on Saturday and informed them about a quarrel with his wife Gulshan, 39. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Rise to 2,625, Death Toll at 54; Lockdown Likely to be Extended Till Mid-May

When the police reached the spot, they found Gulshan dead. She was hit on her head with a stick during the fight, a senior police official said. Also Read - COVID-19: After ‘Encouraging’ Results in Delhi, Other States Mull Using Plasma Therapy

This was their second marriage which was solemnised three months ago. They had a fight over their children from earlier marriages, the officer said.

The house of the accused falls in a containment zone.