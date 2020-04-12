New Delhi: Dharavi on Sunday reported 15 new COVID-19 positive cases, following which the total number of coronavirus cases in Asia’s biggest slum reached 43. Till now, five people have succumbed to the infection in the dickensian area. Also Read - Dharavi Reports 2 More COVID-19+ Cases; Total Infections in Maharashtra Soar to 1,018

In view of the heavy population — around 800,000 crammed in just 2.25 sq. kms area — the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up sanitation drives in a big way in Dharavi. To enforce strict lockdown in the region, the government has deployed the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to assist the Mumbai Police, besides flying drones. Also Read - Two More Positive Cases From Asia's Largest Slum Dharavi. Why is This Worrying?

Earlier on Saturday, COVID-19 claimed 17 lives in Maharashtra even as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extended the lockdown till April 30. The state also recorded 187 new positive cases.

The state’s death toll has now touched 127 and the number of positive cases shot up from Friday’s 1,574 to total 1761 today.

Among the victims are Mumbai’s 12 including 4 women, two in Pune, and one each in Satara, Dhule and Malegaon, and majority of the victims suffered from other serious diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma or heart problems.

On the positive side, 208 patients have fully recovered and discharged, including 2 from Mumbai. On the other hand, 38,800 persons are in home quarantine while another 4,964 are isolated in institutional quarantine facilities across the state.