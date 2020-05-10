New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday stated that 26 new COVID-19 positive cases, 2 deaths were reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi. The BMC also updated that 859 positive cases and 29 deaths have been reported so far in the slum. However, 222 people so far have been recovered and discharged from hospital in the area. Also Read - Soha Ali Khan Urges Fans to Help Dharavi's Migrant Workers by Providing Ration Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As per updates on May 8, the number of COVID-19 patients in Dharavi, Mumbai’s biggest slum sprawl, reached 808 as 25 more people tested positive for the virus. On the other hand, the death toll in the area also went up to 26.

“Till Thursday night, Dharavi’s death toll was 21. The five death cases were added in the tally on Friday although these patients had died in the last few days,” an official said.

As per updates, out of the total 808 patients, 222 have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery.

Believed to be the biggest slum in Asia, Dharavi is posing a tough challenge for the BMC and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread in the area, mainly due to its population density, which makes social distancing very difficult.