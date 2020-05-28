New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said the coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Mumbai’s biggest slum, went up to 1,675 as 36 more people tested positive for the infection. Also Read - Coronavirus in Dharavi: 26 New Cases, 2 Deaths in 24 hours; Total Tally at 859

However, no new death was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours and the number of victims remained unchanged at 61. Also Read - COVID-19: Fire Officer in Mumbai's Dharavi Tests Positive, Maharashtra's Tally at 12,974

The BMC said out of the 36 new patients, five tested positive in a municipal chawl locality of the slum.

Known as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

In an effort to check the growing number of Covid-19 deaths and cases in Mumbai, the BMC has launched a ‘Chase the Virus’ initiative in the commercial capital.

Under this ambitious mission, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said that for every Covid-19 positive case, 15 persons would be quarantined.

“When the Central team visited Mumbai, the ratio was 1:3, and presently it is around 1:6, but now we will compulsorily send to institutional quarantine 15 close contacts of the Covid-19 patient, or 1:15,” Chahal said.

The programme was launched after a series of meetings between the BMC and the state government with the final green signal from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The development comes as the state has been recording 50-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients for the past 10 consecutive days now, with the toll at 1,792 and the total number of coronavirus patients touching 54,758 as on Wednesday.