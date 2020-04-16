Mumbai: As many as 26 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Asia’s largest slum on Thursday, taking the total tally of infected people in Dharavi to 86. Further, with one more person succumbing to the infection on Thursday, the COVID-19 death toll in the slum reached nine. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 107 New Cases Reported from Mumbai, 11 From Dharavi

“Eleven persons had tested positive earlier on Thursday, while 15 cases were detected later in the day. This took the day’s tally of COVID-19 patients from Dharavi to 26,” an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dharavi Reports Fifth Coronavirus Death, Total Positive Cases Climb to 47

Eleven of these cases were reported from Muslim Nagar locality, four from Mukund Nagar, two each from Social Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, and one each from Sai Raj Nagar, Transit camp, Ramji Chawl, Laxmi Chawl, Janata society, Shiv-Shakti Nagar, and Sarvoday Nagar localities in Dharavi, he said. Also Read - Coronavirus in Mumbai: 15 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Take Dharavi's Tally to 43

“A 58-year-old man from Laxmi Chawl locality died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which took the Dharavi death toll to nine,” the official said.

Nearly 15 lakh people live in shanties located in this highly congested area.

(With agency inputs)