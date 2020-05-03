New Delhi: With confirmed coronavirus cases being reported from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as well as from the police forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday wrote to chief secretaries of states and chiefs of CAPFs, explaining guidelines and protocols for those security personnel who are tasked with managing public. Also Read - Coronavirus: 25 More BSF Jawans From 126 Battalion Test Positive, Total Cases in Force Now 42

In its letter, the MHA asked police chiefs to consider 'work-from home' option for personnel not deployed on frontline, and wherever feasible.

Additionally, the ministry, according to reports, has directed states to form groups of security personnel and send the same set of groups to duty in order to avoid intermixing of personnel and thus control the spread of the pandemic.

In Mumbai, notably, with police personnel getting infected with the virus, those above 55 years of age have been directed to only work from home.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) currently stands at 144, including at least over 120 from a battalion in east Delhi in the last two weeks. Today, the force’s headquarters, in Delhi, was sealed till further notice after a staff member of a senior officer tested positive.

The Border Security Force (BSF), meanwhile, has 42 confirmed cases, including at least 30 in last two days from the 126th battalion deployed in Delhi.

With a record 24-hour spike of 2,487, the country’s current COVID-19 tally stands at 40,263, including 1,306 casualties.